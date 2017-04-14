vCSA default shell is BASH

A quick post about a little caveat while working in the vCenter Server Appliance (vCSA) shells. Yes correctly, shells in plural. The vCSA is bundled with at least two different shells:

Appliance Shell (default)

BASH shell

The “Appliance shell” is the default shell. After you log in to the vCSA, it will present the following well known screen.

Fig 1.

The appliance shell can be used for updating the vCSA, using the software-packages command and has some other use cases. From here you can enable the BASH shell as shown in the Fig 1. for the duration of your session with the following commands:

# shell.set --en -s /bin/bash root # chsh -s /bin/bash root

You can also set the BASH shell as the default shell by performing the following command. Make sure, you first enable the BASH shell as shown above:

# chsh -s /bin/bash root

For the change to take effect, log out and log in again. Now you will directly enter the BASH shell.

But while working in the BASH shell, you need to temporarily switch to the Appliance shell?

In that case, provide the following command:

# appliancesh

That’s it. A shell is nothing more or less than an executable; the “Appliance shell” is no exception and can be found as /bin/appliancesh.

For more information, see: VMware KB “Toggling the vCenter Server Appliance 6.x default shell (2100508)”

