Best way to create vCSA support bundles

In general, during contact with a Customer Support team, whether being a Hardware vendor (Servers, Storage) or a Software vendor, the likelihood that you will be asked to upload some log files for further investigation is significantly.

In case of VMware vSphere, you will have multiple options for collecting a support bundle; to name a few:

Windows vSphere Client

vSphere Web Client

PowerShell scripts

See also VMware KB “Collecting diagnostic information for VMware vCenter Server 4.x, 5.x and 6.x (1011641)” for a complete overview.

Using some of these methods is very convenient; however there is a little caveat, when the vCenter Server is a vCenter Server Appliance (vCSA) 6.x.

Under certain conditions, a vCSA might contain core dump files. When requested to create a support bundle these core dump files will be added to the support bundle, together with the log files. The issue that may arise is that the location where the support bundle will be created (partition /storage/log) has a fixed size and possibly is too small.

Is that is the case, the creation of the support bundle will halt with error “Cannot create a diagnostic bundle” and the desired support bundle will not be created.

VMware recommendation is to create and download a support bundle using the web browser. To do so enter the following URL:

https ://<VCSA Hostname or IP address>/appliance/support-bundle

Fig 1

After providing the credentials, the support-bundle (filename is: vm-support.tgz) will start downloading. The progress of the process will be shown in the browser.

Using this method, the files will be directly downloaded to your local computer, instead of being prepared on the vCSA.

As always, I thank you for reading.

